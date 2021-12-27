Zacks: Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post sales of $289.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.20 million and the lowest is $285.00 million. Navient posted sales of $343.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 730,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,964. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. Navient has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

