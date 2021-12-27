Zacks: Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report sales of $902.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $918.31 million. OneMain reported sales of $850.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after buying an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,819,000.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37. OneMain has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

