Zacks: Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

Paychex stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.61. 108,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,369. Paychex has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $137.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.