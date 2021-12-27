Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report sales of $589.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $602.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.30 million. Saia reported sales of $476.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.06.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $599,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 246.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Saia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $9.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. Saia has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.