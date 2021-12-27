Zacks: Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of SA stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.