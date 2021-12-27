Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $973.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post sales of $973.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $954.60 million to $988.00 million. Timken posted sales of $891.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after buying an additional 890,914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,948,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,767,000 after buying an additional 420,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TKR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.86. 2,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. Timken has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

