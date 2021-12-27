Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,607. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

