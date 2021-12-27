Zacks: Analysts Expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEBR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 307,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52. Weber has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.