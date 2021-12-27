Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.72. Carriage Services reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 255,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,747. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.