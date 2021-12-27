Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

