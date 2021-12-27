Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Announce -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.