Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

HRMY stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.31 and a beta of -0.05. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $72,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,285 shares of company stock worth $4,881,542. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

