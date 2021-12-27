Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ontrak by 8,831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 326,758 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ontrak by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 93,389 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 859.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ontrak by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 485,905 shares during the last quarter.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

