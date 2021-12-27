Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

SWN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 356,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,092,098. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

