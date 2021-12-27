Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Announce -$0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) to report ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Delcath Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

