Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce sales of $83.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the lowest is $82.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $83.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $340.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $343.05 million, with estimates ranging from $335.82 million to $349.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 39.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,613,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

