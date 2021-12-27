Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.13). NOV reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

NOV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 70,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,547. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 826,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in NOV by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in NOV by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 672,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 553,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

