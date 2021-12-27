Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

