Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Hold

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $811.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

