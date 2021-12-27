Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

GMRE opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 676,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 37.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

