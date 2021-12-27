Zacks Investment Research Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLUYY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.84.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.67.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

