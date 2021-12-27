Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0002 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $277,580.65 and $3,346.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00215376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.