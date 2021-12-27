Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $242.51 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $244.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day moving average of $206.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

