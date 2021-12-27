Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) vs. Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Financial Contrast

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Zoom Technologies alerts:

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Plantronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.73 -$57.33 million $2.06 14.28

Zoom Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A Plantronics 5.03% -178.02% 5.84%

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Technologies has a beta of 93.37, suggesting that its share price is 9,237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zoom Technologies and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Plantronics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Plantronics has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Zoom Technologies.

Summary

Plantronics beats Zoom Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.