Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Down to $16.57

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.57, but opened at $16.15. Zymeworks shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 1,955 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $749.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zymeworks by 3,032.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Zymeworks by 10.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

