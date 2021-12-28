-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

