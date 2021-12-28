$0.23 EPS Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. BOX reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,010. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 586,300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

