$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.91 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.