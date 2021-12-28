$0.86 EPS Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.09. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

SQM opened at $51.31 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.