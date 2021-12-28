$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

HUBG traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $82.79. 1,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

