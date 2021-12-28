-$1.22 EPS Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 269.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.