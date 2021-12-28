-$1.22 EPS Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 269.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

