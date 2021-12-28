-$1.24 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

KOD opened at $90.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $171.21.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 86,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.83 per share, for a total transaction of $8,330,693.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 335,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

