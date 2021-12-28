$1.98 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,796. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.85.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after acquiring an additional 253,169 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.