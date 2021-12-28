$104.48 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $104.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $106.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $412.19 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $415.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 1,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,714. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.