$104.48 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $104.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $106.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $412.19 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $415.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 1,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,714. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
