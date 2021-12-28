12,224 Shares in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

SMFR stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sema4 Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

