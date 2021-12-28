$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will post $13.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Latch has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $44,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

