13,130 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.