$14.19 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce $14.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.57 million and the highest is $14.80 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $9.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $48.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.28 million to $49.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.38 million, with estimates ranging from $73.02 million to $77.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

LUNG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,447. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,159 shares of company stock worth $4,066,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 213.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 161.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 17.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

