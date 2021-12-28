14,542 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $848,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.