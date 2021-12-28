1,543 Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after acquiring an additional 879,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,176,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 112,142 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

