$16.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report sales of $16.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.96 billion and the highest is $16.13 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $65.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.57 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.34. 59,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,192. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

