$173.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post sales of $173.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.28 million and the lowest is $165.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $715.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.50 million to $742.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $856.65 million, with estimates ranging from $775.60 million to $940.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,950,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. 250,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,360,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tilray has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

