18,225 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 27,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $192.28. The stock had a trading volume of 149,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day moving average of $254.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

