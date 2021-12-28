$185.64 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce $185.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.31 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $163.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $717.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.49 million to $718.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $869.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.54 million to $881.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

COUP traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $159.30. 37,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,284. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,922. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

