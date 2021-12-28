$2.79 EPS Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39. Athene posted earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

NYSE:ATH opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.70. Athene has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock worth $954,260. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Athene by 8.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 24.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

