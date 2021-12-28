2,000 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 445.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $779,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

