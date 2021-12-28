22,121 Shares in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David William Sides acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.