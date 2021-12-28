247,949 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Bought by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 247,949 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Archrock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 2.04. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.17 million for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.