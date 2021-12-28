2,605 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,362,000 after buying an additional 147,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,494,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 806,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,596,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45.

