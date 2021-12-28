2,787 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after acquiring an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,720,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,817,000 after buying an additional 166,919 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

